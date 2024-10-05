CUTS, NRSA train journalists on road safety reporting

Business News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

CUTS International, Accra, in collaboration with the National Road Safety Authority (NRSA) and Bloomberg Initiative for Global Road Safety (BIGRS), organized a workshop to train journalists on road safety reporting.



The event aimed to enhance journalists' ability to interpret road safety statistics, promote advocacy, and influence public discourse on road safety, especially during election periods when traffic incidents spike.



NRSA Director-General, Ing. David Adonteng, emphasized the media's critical role in road safety awareness, particularly during elections.



The workshop also highlighted the need for advocacy on issues like drunk driving and speeding to reduce road crashes.