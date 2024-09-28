CVF’S climate prosperity plans pave the way for sustainable growth – Dr Amin Adam

Business News of Saturday, 28 September 2024

Source: 3news.com

The Climate Vulnerable Forum (CVF) and Vulnerable Twenty (V20) Finance Ministers emphasized their Climate Prosperity Plans (CPPs) as vital frameworks for sustainable development through green investments.



Ghana’s Finance Ministry, represented by Professor George Gyan-Baffour, highlighted financial barriers faced by vulnerable nations, including high debt and capital costs, urging international financial reforms.



The Accra to Marrakech agenda focuses on debt, financial systems, carbon financing, and risk management.



Ghana’s leadership in CVF/V20 has expanded membership and improved access to climate finance. As leadership transitions to Barbados, continued advocacy for vulnerable nations remains a priority.



