Catholic Church to Lead Nationwide Environmental Prayer Protest Walk Against Illegal Mining

Business News of Saturday, 5 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

The Catholic Archdiocese of Accra, along with the Conference of Major Superiors of Religious Ghana and Catholic professionals, will lead an Environmental Prayer Protest Walk Against Galamsey on October 11, 2024.



The protest aims to raise awareness of the destructive effects of illegal mining on Ghana's environment and push the government to declare a state of emergency on mining activities near water bodies and forests.



Participants will march through Accra, delivering a petition to President Nana Akufo-Addo, urging stronger action against illegal mining to protect the nation's ecosystems and public health.



The Church seeks widespread participation in this urgent call for reform.