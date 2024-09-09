You are here: HomeBusiness2024 09 09Article 1979084

Cedi, Naira are two of the most mismanaged currencies in Africa and the world – John Kwakye

Dr. John Kwakye, Director of Research at the Institute of Economic Affairs (IEA), has raised concerns about the poor performance of Ghana's cedi and Nigeria's naira against major currencies like the U.S. dollar.

He criticized the management of these currencies, calling them two of the most mismanaged in Africa and globally.

Dr. Kwakye expressed frustration that after 67 years of independence, Ghana still struggles to maintain a stable currency, pointing out the cedi's 22% depreciation this year, which was described as "stable" by economic managers.

He advocates for better currency management to ensure long-term stability.

