Cedi continues slide against dollar, depreciation nears 10%

Business News of Saturday, 6 April 2024

The Ghanaian cedi's depreciation against the US dollar persists on the commercial forex market, nearing a 10% loss in value for the first four months of 2024, Citi News reports.



Since the year's onset, the cedi has seen slight depreciation, totaling approximately 9.37% year-to-date. Although this signifies a significant decline from the 22.73% depreciation recorded in April 2023, it remains a concerning trend.



In practical terms, the exchange rate of the cedi to the dollar at commercial banks has surged to an unprecedented level, now standing at GHS 13.055 per dollar, compared to GHS 11.55 during the same period last year.



Recent data on the two-week average Bank of Ghana interbank USD/GHS rate reveals persistent depreciation trends, with rates of 1.69%, 0.98%, and 1.77% recorded for January, February, and March 2024, respectively. Despite efforts such as fresh dollar inflows and forex auctions to Bulk Oil Distribution Companies (BDCs) by the Bank of Ghana, the cedi's fall remains a concern.



While some analysts anticipate a potential reversal in the cedi's fortunes in the first half of the year, others express fears that its continued decline could fuel inflationary pressures.



To stabilize the cedi, the Bank of Ghana plans to auction $120 million to BDCs in the second quarter of 2024, although persistent demand for dollars from businesses poses challenges.



Despite maintaining the policy rate at 29% and average lending rates exceeding 32%, worries persist about the broader ramifications of currency volatility.



Nevertheless, Dr. Ernest Addison, the Governor of the Bank of Ghana, remains optimistic, citing strong reserves fueled by improved remittance inflows as a buffer for the local currency in the months ahead.