You are here: HomeBusiness2024 04 30Article 1934711

Business News of Tuesday, 30 April 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Cedi continues to weaken against major currencies amid high corporate demand

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

Five cedi notes Five cedi notes

As corporate demand for foreign currency surged, the Ghana cedi further depreciated against the US dollar and other major foreign currencies, reaching a year-to-date loss of 13.35% against the American greenback as of April 29, 2024.

According to a Joy Business report, most forex bureaus are quoting the local currency at an average rate of GH¢14.10 to a dollar. Additionally, the cedi experienced significant declines against the euro and the pound.

Despite the Central Bank's efforts to stabilize the currency by selling $13 million in the spot market last week, the cedi continued to lose ground. It ended the week with a 0.90% decrease against the dollar on the retail market. Similarly, it trimmed 1.32% and 1.54% against the pound and the euro, respectively.

On the interbank market, the Ghana cedi surrendered gains of 1.10% against the dollar.

This week, the Bank of Ghana plans to sell $20 million to Bulk Oil Distribution Companies (BDCs) in its 51st auction. Analysts anticipate that this auction will help alleviate some of the forex demand pressures on the market.

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment