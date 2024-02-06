Cedi depreciates to dollar despite BoG intervention

Business News of Tuesday, 6 February 2024

Despite the Bank of Ghana's efforts with a $7 million spot market sale and a $20 million auction to Bulk Oil Distribution Companies, the cedi experienced a 0.60% week-on-week depreciation against the dollar.



The year-to-date loss is approximately 2.5%, driven by renewed corporate demand, particularly from the energy and agricultural sectors.



The cedi stands at GH¢12.48 against the US dollar in the retail market and GH¢12.07 on the interbank market.



Analysts anticipate relative stability this week, attributing lower corporate foreign exchange demand as importers have already restocked ahead of the upcoming Chinese holidays from February 9 to February 15, 2024