Cedi faces continued pressure against dollar as demand persists

Business News of Tuesday, 13 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghanaian cedi is anticipated to face ongoing pressure against the U.S. dollar this week, as persistent demand for the greenback weighs negatively on the local currency, Joy Business reports.



Last week saw a marginal depreciation of the cedi, resulting in a year-to-date loss of approximately 3.0%.



Elevated demand for the dollar remained a key factor influencing the cedi's performance, causing a 0.60% week-on-week depreciation against the U.S. dollar, closing the week at GH¢12.80 in the retail market. The cedi also experienced a 0.16% depreciation against the pound but gained 0.19% against the euro.



The Central Bank's intervention with $3 million provided some support, but it was not sufficient to counter the persistent demand pressures.



Additionally, a meeting of global creditors and rating agencies discussed the impact of rating agencies on debt-distressed nations, including Ghana. Analysts suggest that a positive revision to the rating method for such countries could enhance investor confidence in Ghana and potentially improve the cedi's outlook in the medium term. However, the cedi is expected to face continued pressure in the near term.