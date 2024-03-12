Cedi recovers ground against major currencies

Business News of Tuesday, 12 March 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana cedi showed signs of recovery against major currencies last week, preserving its year-to-date loss of about 6.35%. After a challenging period in the previous two weeks, the cedi regained stability, firming against major trading currencies, Joy Business reports.



Despite corporate demand putting pressure on the local currency, the Bank of Ghana's marginal $17 million market intervention played a role in maintaining stability.



The cedi advanced by 0.93% and 1.43% week-on-week against the pound and the euro, respectively, while remaining unchanged against the dollar at a mid-rate of GH¢13.05 to a dollar on the retail market.



The recent approval of a $300 million facility from the World Bank by Parliament on March 8, 2024, is expected to contribute to the cedi's stability in the near term.



According to Joy Business, market watchers and analysts anticipate that the loan facility, consisting of a 26% grant with a 25-year repayment period and a 5-year grace period, will enhance liquidity, strengthen the intervention capacity of the Central Bank, and support various sectors including fiscal sustainability, financial sector stability, private sector development, energy sector discipline, and social and climate resilience.