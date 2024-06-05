Cedi woes: Where are the ‘Alhajis’ getting the Dollars from? – Awingobit asks; tells BoG to up its game

Business News of Wednesday, 5 June 2024

Source: 3news

The Executive Secretary of the Importers and Exporters Association of Ghana, Samson Asaki Awingobit, has raised concerns about the source of large sums of dollars available to some individuals, questioning how they acquire millions of dollars when laws restrict individual withdrawals to US$10,000.



He criticized the Bank of Ghana's Governor, Dr. Ernest Addison, suggesting he should be dismissed for failing to stabilize the cedi.



In response, the Bank of Ghana reaffirmed its commitment to stabilizing the exchange rate, emphasizing its efforts to streamline documentation for foreign payments and crack down on illegal foreign exchange operators.