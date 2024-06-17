You are here: HomeBusiness2024 06 17Article 1951391

Source: GNA

Central Expo 2024 set for August 31 – September 7

Launch of the Central Region Trade, Tourism, and Investment Fair 2024 Launch of the Central Region Trade, Tourism, and Investment Fair 2024

The Central Region Trade, Tourism, and Investment Fair 2024 has been launched in Cape Coast, with the theme "Fostering connections, cultivating business prospects in the Central Region."

The event aims to promote trade, tourism, and investment in the region, enhance international exposure, and support SMEs. It will feature exhibitions, conferences, cultural displays, and networking opportunities.

The Central Regional Minister, Mrs. Justina Marigold Assan, expressed enthusiasm and called for stakeholders' support.

The event is expected to stimulate economic activities, harness economic potentials, and attract private sector investments to the region.

