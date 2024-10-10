Chairman of MIIF criticises Newmont for disrespecting Ghana on Akyem mine sale

Business News of Thursday, 10 October 2024

Source: www.asaaseradio.com

Newmont Ghana is selling its interest in the Akyem mine to Zijin Mining Group for up to $1 billion as part of its strategy to focus on Tier 1 assets.



The sale includes $900 million cash at closing, with an additional $100 million contingent on certain conditions.



Professor Douglas Boateng, Chairman of MIIF, criticized Newmont for failing to consult MIIF, calling it disrespectful to Ghana and a governance oversight.



Newmont’s CEO, Tom Palmer, emphasized that the sale aligns with their priorities while ensuring local benefits, with the transaction expected to close by the end of 2024.