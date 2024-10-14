Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana calls for sustainable solutions amid dry spell relief efforts

Business News of Monday, 14 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

The Chamber of Agribusiness Ghana has praised the government's initiative to provide food grants to over 800,000 farmers affected by drought. However, it emphasizes the need for a sustainable, long-term strategy to address food insecurity.



Key recommendations include expanding dams to support dry-season farming, procuring irrigation systems for drought-prone areas, and collaborating with financial institutions to ease farmers' debt burdens.



Additionally, the Chamber advocates for a National Agricultural Social Protection Mechanism, proposing a 10-year policy framework to ensure ongoing support during crises and enhance the agricultural sector's resilience to climate risks.