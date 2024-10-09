You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 09Article 1991312

Chartered Institute of Bankers, GCB Bank partner to foster operational excellence

GCB Bank PLC, in partnership with the Chartered Institute of Bankers (CIB) Ghana, launched a Banking Operations Certification Programme on June 19, 2024, to enhance operational excellence and customer-centricity.

The programme, aimed at building multi-skilled banking professionals, covers topics like ethics, trade finance, banking regulations, and digital transformation.

Structured into Advanced, Intermediate, and Foundation levels, it offers facilitator-led sessions, group activities, and case studies.

The 2024 programme concluded on September 18, 2024. Both GCB Bank and CIB Ghana are committed to fostering a culture of excellence and developing future leaders in the banking industry.

