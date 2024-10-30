You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 30Article 2000144

3news.com

China, Africa strengthen ties with historic MoU signing

AGS President Akwasi Opong-Fosu

Africa Growth Solutions (AGS) and the China-Africa Commercial Affairs Centre signed two significant Memoranda of Understanding (MoUs) on October 23, 2024, in Changsha, China, to enhance economic cooperation between China and Africa.

The MoUs focus on industrial and infrastructure development, targeting sectors such as energy, agriculture, and education. A joint venture will promote trade and investment, providing capacity-building programs and facilitating technology transfer.

AGS President Akwasi Opong-Fosu and Jack Chan from the China-Africa Centre highlighted the initiative's potential to unlock Africa's growth and strengthen Sino-African relations, aligning with the Forum on China-Africa Cooperation Action Plan

