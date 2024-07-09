China Tesla rival BYD signs $1bn Turkey plant deal

Business News of Tuesday, 9 July 2024

Source: BBC

China's leading electric car maker, BYD, has secured a $1bn deal to establish a manufacturing plant in Turkey, set to produce up to 150,000 vehicles annually by the end of 2026 and create around 5,000 jobs.



This move, announced at an Istanbul event with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and BYD's CEO Wang Chuanfu, comes as Chinese EV makers face increased tariffs in the EU and US.



Turkey, part of the EU's Customs Union, offers a strategic advantage to avoid extra tariffs.



BYD, expanding globally, recently opened plants in Hungary and Thailand and plans another in Mexico.