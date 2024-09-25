China probes Calvin Klein over Xinjiang cotton

Business News of Wednesday, 25 September 2024

Source: BBC

China is investigating PVH, owner of Tommy Hilfiger and Calvin Klein, for alleged "discriminatory measures" against Xinjiang cotton companies, following U.S. concerns over forced labor in the region. The U.S. banned Xinjiang imports in 2021, citing labor abuses.



PVH has 30 days to respond and may be added to China's "unreliable entities" list, risking further penalties.



The move reflects growing tensions between China and the West over supply chains, with experts suggesting it sends a warning to global firms.



PVH, which employs 29,000 people worldwide, has acknowledged reputational risks tied to the Xinjiang issue.



