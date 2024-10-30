China tells carmakers to pause investment in EU countries backing EV tariffs, sources say

Business News of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Source: reuters.com

China has directed its automakers to halt significant investments in European countries that support new tariffs on Chinese electric vehicles, which can reach up to 45.3%.



This guidance follows a recent EU vote, where ten member states supported the tariffs, while five opposed and twelve abstained.



During a meeting on October 10, Chinese firms like BYD, SAIC, and Geely were advised to pause heavy investments, especially in pro-tariff countries, and to focus on those that opposed the tariffs.



This strategy aims to consolidate negotiations with Europe amid rising tensions over the EV market.