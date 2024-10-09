CitizenApp to cut bureaucracy in GRA operations

Business News of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

Ghana Revenue Authority Deputy Commissioner General, Ms. Julie Essiam, highlighted the transformative potential of the newly launched CitizenApp, which will reduce bureaucracy, shorten waiting times, and provide vital services.



The app simplifies processes such as clearing goods at ports and filing taxes by integrating data from multiple agencies, eliminating the need for paperwork and office visits.



Ms. Essiam emphasized that CitizenApp symbolizes a commitment to leveraging technology for citizen empowerment, enhancing convenience, efficiency, and accessibility.



The app is set to improve government services, boost productivity, and contribute to Ghana's economic growth.