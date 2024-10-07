Citroën makes a splash with a fully renewed range at Paris Motor Show 2024

Business News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

At the Paris Motor Show, Citroën showcases its dynamic brand evolution with a preview of its 2025 range, emphasizing a fully electrified lineup.



Highlighting two groundbreaking models in the B segment, the Blockbuster C3, and the C3 Aircross, Citroën also unveils its renewed C segment with the stylish C4 and spacious C4 X.



Additionally, a colorful show car represents the brand's future vision.

Celebrating Ami's 4th anniversary, Citroën will present special models while creating a lively stand experience, featuring a Studio partnership with YouTube for brand news and interactions.