You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 07Article 1990655

Business News of Monday, 7 October 2024

    

Source: thebftonline.com

Citroën makes a splash with a fully renewed range at Paris Motor Show 2024

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

At the Paris Motor Show, Citroën showcases its dynamic brand evolution with a preview of its 2025 ra At the Paris Motor Show, Citroën showcases its dynamic brand evolution with a preview of its 2025 ra

At the Paris Motor Show, Citroën showcases its dynamic brand evolution with a preview of its 2025 range, emphasizing a fully electrified lineup.

Highlighting two groundbreaking models in the B segment, the Blockbuster C3, and the C3 Aircross, Citroën also unveils its renewed C segment with the stylish C4 and spacious C4 X.

Additionally, a colorful show car represents the brand's future vision.
Celebrating Ami's 4th anniversary, Citroën will present special models while creating a lively stand experience, featuring a Studio partnership with YouTube for brand news and interactions.

Read full article
Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment