Coalition of CSOs files lawsuit against ECG and Fidelity Bank over procurement violations

Business News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

A coalition of 14 Civil Society Organizations (CSOs), including the Africa Centre for Energy Policy (ACEP) and the Centre for Democratic Development (CDD), has filed a civil lawsuit against the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) and Fidelity Bank Ghana Limited.



The suit, facilitated by the AudreyGrey law firm, raises concerns over ECG's procurement practices under the Public Procurement Act (2003), particularly regarding Fidelity’s appointment as a "single account" custodian.



Allegations of conflicts of interest involving executives from both organizations highlight transparency issues, with the coalition calling for a thorough investigation into ECG’s procurement activities amid ongoing fiscal challenges in Ghana's energy sector.