Coconut industry fuels Job creation in Ghana

Business News of Wednesday, 30 October 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

The Ghana Export Promotion Authority (GEPA) and its CEO, Dr. Afua Asabea Asare, are championing the development of Ghana’s coconut industry as a means to create jobs, boost rural economies, and promote sustainable livelihoods.



At the recent fourth International Coconut Festival Ghana (ICFG) in Accra, Dr. Asare detailed coconut’s significant role in driving economic transformation, particularly in the country’s coastal areas,



Read full article.where it has become a source of income for thousands.



Describing coconut as the “tree of life,” she noted its applications across sectors such as food, beverages, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and even construction, where its uses have unlocked new economic potential.



Dr. Asare highlighted that Ghana’s coconut industry, which now leads in Africa and ranks 12th globally, is expanding rapidly, producing over 500,000 metric tonnes annually.



In 2022 alone, Ghana generated $15 billion from coconut exports, with projections estimating this figure could rise to $25.3 billion by 2029. This growth trajectory has been supported by GEPA’s initiatives, including the 2017 coconut revitalization project aimed at strengthening the industry’s supply chain.



Through these efforts, GEPA has facilitated the distribution of over one million disease-tolerant coconut seedlings across the Volta, Eastern, Western, Central, and Ashanti regions.



This strategic distribution has, in turn, created approximately 350,000 jobs within the sector, spanning cultivation, processing, and export-related activities.



Dr. Asare emphasized that to retain and expand Ghana’s footprint in the global market, innovation and modernization across the value chain are crucial.



“To maintain and expand our presence in the global market, we must embrace innovation across the value chain by adopting modern farming techniques and improved seed varieties to advanced processing technologies and creative product development,” she stated.



Through initiatives such as advanced product development and community-based sensitization programs, GEPA is fostering a competitive and sustainable coconut sector that promises to deliver steady economic growth and environmental benefits.



The ICFG event, held at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC) over three days, was an opportunity for stakeholders from local and international coconut value chains to discuss key strategies and investment opportunities within the industry.



Under the theme “Empowering Lives through Coconut: Innovation, Employment, and Sustainable Livelihoods,” the festival focused on promoting awareness about the economic and health benefits of coconut and building connections among industry players.



Supported by the Western Regional Coordinating Council (WRCC), the Tree Crop Development Authority (TCDA), and development partner Solidaridad, the event emphasized the importance of the coconut industry for Ghana’s rural communities and showcased the potential of agriculture-driven economic transformation.



The festival not only reinforced the commitment of local stakeholders to sustainable industry practices but also spotlighted the rising global demand for coconut products and Ghana’s unique positioning to meet this demand.



Through targeted investments and a collective effort from stakeholders across the value chain, Ghana’s coconut industry is poised for continued growth, ultimately providing long-term benefits for communities and the national economy.