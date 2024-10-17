Confirmed – BMW and Toyota team up to build the engine that changes everything

Business News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: unionrayo.com

BMW and Toyota have formed a groundbreaking partnership to develop a revolutionary hydrogen-powered engine, marking a major shift toward sustainable mobility.



With mass production set for 2028, the collaboration focuses on creating next-generation fuel cell systems and hydrogen refueling infrastructure.



While hydrogen cars offer environmental benefits, they currently face high production costs and competition from electric vehicles.



Despite these challenges, both companies project hydrogen will become the dominant automotive energy source by 2040, requiring significant advances in infrastructure and consumer adoption to realize this vision.