Congo set to reinforce its energy cooperation with Russia

Russia is enhancing its energy partnerships with African nations, particularly with the Republic of the Congo.

Minister of Hydrocarbons Bruno Jean-Richard Itoua expressed a strong interest in welcoming more Russian energy deals, urging Russian companies to invest in oil, gas, minerals, and power sectors.

Ongoing projects in Congo involve Russian firms like Lukoil and Rosatom, with the latter progressing in negotiations on nuclear and renewable energy agreements.

This initiative follows a July 2024 memorandum of cooperation with Rosatom to advance peaceful nuclear energy and hydropower development in the country.

