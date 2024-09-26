You are here: HomeBusiness2024 09 26Article 1986092

Consider Ghana as business destination –says Otumfuo as he woos foreign investors

During a visit to the Manhyia Palace, Newmont Gold’s CEO Tom Palmer introduced the company’s new Managing Director for Africa, Abdul Rahman Amoadu, to the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu.

The Asantehene praised Newmont’s contributions to Ghana’s development and highlighted the country's skilled labor force, emphasizing a win-win relationship. He also expressed satisfaction with Newmont’s corporate social responsibility efforts.

Palmer thanked the Asantehene for 22 years of support and provided updates on Newmont’s Ahafo North project, with plans to begin mining later this year and produce gold by next year.

