Consider Ghanaian students for Internship - NAPO Appeals to US businesses

Business News of Monday, 21 October 2024

Source: peacefmonline.com

Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh has called on U.S. businesses to offer internships to Ghanaian students studying in the U.S., citing their discipline and hard work.



He highlighted that around 150 Ghanaian students are currently enrolled at the University of Memphis alone.



Addressing the Memphis Chamber of Commerce, Dr. Prempeh emphasized that internships would help students gain valuable field experience.



He also encouraged U.S. businesses to invest in Ghana, particularly in sectors like IT, petrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and food processing, highlighting Ghana’s peaceful environment and business-friendly policies.