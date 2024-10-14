You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 14Article 1993376

Contradictions emerge over rental rates at SSNIT World Trade Centre

The controversy surrounding SSNIT’s management of the World Trade Centre (WTC) in Accra raises concerns about the organization's credibility and strategic direction.

Conflicting statements on rental rates and low occupancy have led to confusion, undermining trust in SSNIT, which manages pensions for millions of Ghanaian workers.

Ongoing infrastructure issues and tenant dissatisfaction exacerbate the situation, prompting scrutiny from Parliament and investors.

Experts warn that failure to address these challenges could damage SSNIT’s reputation, reduce investor confidence, and lead to financial losses. Rebuilding trust requires transparency, improved management, and proactive stakeholder engagement.

