Corporate bodies support Farmers’ Day

Business News of Friday, 18 October 2024

Source: Daily Guide

Four corporate organizations—New Okaff Industries, Rainbow Agro Sciences, Yara Ghana, and Wynca Sunshine—donated agro-based products and money worth millions of Ghana cedis to the Ministry of Food and Agriculture (MoFA) in support of the 2024 National Farmers’ Day celebration.



The donations, totaling around GH₵344,000, included insecticides, fungicides, and cash contributions. Deputy Minister Yaw Frimpong Addo expressed gratitude and noted that other companies had pledged additional support.



He also mentioned ongoing irrigation efforts to mitigate climate change's impact on agriculture and hinted that the celebration may be held in November.