Court Orders Bolt Holdings to Pay GH₵1.9 Million for Identity Theft; Mandates Enhanced Verification Measures

The Adentan Circuit Court has directed Bolt Holdings OU to pay GH₵1.9 million in damages to Justice Noah Adade after his identity was fraudulently used on the Bolt app. The case, heard on September 18, 2024, revealed that Justice Adade’s details were incorrectly listed as those of a driver. The ride was operated by his employee, Peter Walker, who admitted



The court found Bolt Holdings OU, as the data processor for Bolt Operations OU, liable for failing to properly verify driver identities, violating the Data Protection Act, 2012 (Act 843). This negligence was deemed a breach of multiple provisions, entitling Justice Adade to compensation.



In addition to the GH₵1.9 million in damages, Bolt Holdings OU was ordered to pay GH₵20,000 in legal costs, while Bolt Ghana Limited was absolved of liability. The court emphasized the need for high standards in data protection and instructed the Data Protection Commission to oversee a forensic audit of Bolt Holdings OU’s systems. The company must also implement enhanced identity verification checks for drivers registered up to March 2024. The commission was also tasked with ensuring other ride-hailing platforms in Ghana comply with similar verification practices.



