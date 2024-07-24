You are here: HomeBusiness2024 07 24Article 1963031

Source: BBC

CrowdStrike shares hit again as IT disruption continues

Shares in cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike have plunged more than 13% as the company reckons with the aftermath of causing a global IT outage.

Chief security officer Shawn Henry said the incident had been a "gut punch" for the firm, which had previously been one of the most trusted names in the industry.

"We let down the very people we committed to protect, and to say we’re devastated is a huge understatement,“ he said.

Many businesses are still recovering after a faulty "content update" last week crashed 8.5 million Microsoft Windows computers around the world.

