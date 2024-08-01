CrowdStrike sued by shareholders over global outage

Business News of Thursday, 1 August 2024

Source: BBC

CrowdStrike is being sued by shareholders after a faulty software update by the cybersecurity firm crashed more than eight million computers and caused chaos around the world.



The lawsuit accuses the company of making "false and misleading" statements about its software testing.



It also says the company's share price dropped 32% in the 12 days after the incident, causing a loss in market value of $25bn (£14.5bn).



CrowdStrike denies the allegations and says it will defend itself against the proposed class action lawsuit.