Source: norvanreports.com

Customer service week celebration: BoG urges customers to utilize complaints resolution mechanism

Bank of Ghana Bank of Ghana

As part of Customer Service Week 2024, the Bank of Ghana (BoG) is encouraging customers of regulated financial institutions to use its Complaints Resolution Mechanism.

This mechanism provides structured ways to report issues with financial institutions, reinforcing consumer protection. The BoG emphasizes the critical role of customer trust in ensuring the stability of Ghana’s banking system.

It also mandates financial institutions to maintain high standards of customer service, ethical practices, transparent pricing, and full disclosure of product information, ensuring fair treatment of customers and strengthening confidence in the financial system.

