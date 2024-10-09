Cyber security maturity level in Ghana health sector is low – CSA

Business News of Wednesday, 9 October 2024

Source: GNA

The Cyber Security Authority (CSA) revealed that the health sector's cyber security maturity is lower than sectors like banking and telecommunications.



A vulnerability scan of 15 health entities found issues like no password encryption and outdated software.



CSA Director General, Dr. Albert Antwi-Boasiako, emphasized collaboration among healthcare providers, regulators, and policymakers to address these vulnerabilities.



He highlighted the protection of Critical Information Infrastructure (CII) and the development of Ghana’s Computer Emergency Response Team (CERT) for incident response.



Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital's CEO, Prof. Otchere Addai-Mensah, stressed the need to secure digital health data against growing threats.