DVLA Commissions Ultra-Modern Greater Accra Regional Office

Business News of Saturday, 19 October 2024

Source: ghananewsonline.com.gh

The Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA) has opened a new ultra-modern regional office at Nahrman in Greater Accra, replacing its previous location at 37 Military Hospital.



The facility is equipped with advanced digital tools aimed at enhancing operational efficiency and customer service.



At the commissioning event, DVLA CEO Kwasi Agyeman Busia emphasized the Authority's commitment to innovation, road safety, and environmental sustainability, ensuring a more efficient, safe, and customer-friendly experience in vehicle and driver licensing services.



The new office is a step toward world-class service delivery in Ghana's transportation system.