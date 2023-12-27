DVLA goes digital, retires manual system of vehicle registration, other related services

Business News of Wednesday, 27 December 2023

In a move towards modernisation, the Driver and Vehicle Licensing Authority (DVLA), has officially retired its traditional manual system for vehicle registration and related services.



As per an official statement released by the authority on December 27, 2023, the DVLA emphasised its commitment to eradicating identity theft and false representation in service provision.



To achieve this goal, all services related to vehicle registration have been seamlessly migrated to a digital platform accessible online (online.dvla.gov.gh).



“Secondly, the National Identity Register Regulations, 2012 (L) 2111), requires the mandatory use of the National Identity Card for transactions involving identity verification. This includes all services that involve applications and approvals,” it added.



Additionally, the DVLA highlighted compliance with the National Identity Register Regulations, 2012 (L) 2111, as a driving factor in adopting digital processes.



According to these regulations, the National Identity Card is now a mandatory requirement for identity verification in all DVLA transactions, including applications and approvals.



“The verification shall be conducted in person at any DVLA office or remotely via the mobile app “DVLA verify” available for download on Google Play or Apple Store,” it added.



The DVLA's strategic shift towards digital processes, the statement added, reflects its commitment to staying ahead of technological advancements, providing secure and efficient services that align with global standards.



“This is necessary to enhance security, ensure traceability, accountability and most importantly improve customer experience to drive productivity,” it added.



