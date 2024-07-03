You are here: HomeBusiness2024 07 03Article 1956716

Business News of Wednesday, 3 July 2024

    

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

David Addo-Ashong appointed acting board chair of Republic Bank Ghana

« Prev

Next »

Comments (0)

Listen to Article

David Addo-Ashong David Addo-Ashong

Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC announces the appointment of Mr. David Addo-Ashong as Acting Board Chairman following a decision by the Board of the Bank and Bank of Ghana’s approval.

Mr. David Addo-Ashong was appointed to the Republic Bank (Ghana) PLC Board in June 2018 as a representative of Republic Financial Holdings Limited (RFHL).

He has served on both the

Read full article

Comments:
This article has no comments yet, be the first to comment