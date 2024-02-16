David Adomako: Tema Oil Refinery board chairman resigns

Business News of Friday, 16 February 2024

Source: Asaase News

David Kwame Tandoh Adomakoh, the board chairman of the Tema Oil Refinery (TOR), has resigned.



Adomako is said to have submitted his resignation to the Presidency in January.



Report suggests his resignation is borne out of the withdrawal of the proposed partnership between TOR and Tema Energy and Processing Limited which the board deemed to be in the best interests of resuscitating an ailing and distressed TOR.



It comes barely a year after the inauguration of the new board of the Tema Oil Refinery by the Energy Minister Dr Matthew Opoku Prempeh.



Meanwhile, President Akufo-Addo has highlighted ongoing efforts toward the complete revitalisation of the Tema Oil Refinery.



This declaration came during the inauguration ceremony of the Sentuo Oil Refinery, owned by the Chinese firm, Sentuo Group, in Tema on January 26, 2024.



Emphasising the potential of a fully operational Tema Oil Refinery alongside the Sentuo Oil Refinery, President Akufo-Addo underscored Ghana’s capability to locally refine a significant portion of its oil, reducing dependence on imported refined products.