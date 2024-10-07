Debt service burden forcing poor countries to make tough choices

Business News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

Many of the world’s poorest countries are cutting investments to service debt, according to United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) Administrator Achim Steiner.



Speaking at the Hamburg Sustainability Conference, Steiner noted that countries like Ghana, Sri Lanka, and Zambia have defaulted on debt, while others face higher borrowing costs due to global interest rate hikes.



He stressed that financing is crucial to meet sustainable development and climate goals, but many least-developed countries are priced out of financial markets.



Steiner called for reform in the international financial system to prevent further economic strain.