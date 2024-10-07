Delta Air Lines Introduces Airbus A330-900neo on Accra – New York route

Business News of Monday, 7 October 2024

Source: ghanaiantimes.com.gh

Delta Air Lines has launched the Airbus A330-900neo on its daily service from Accra to New York's JFK International Airport, increasing seat capacity by about 30%.



This new aircraft will add approximately 1,000 additional seats weekly and offers four distinct cabin experiences, along with enhanced cargo capacity.



Delta's Director of Global Communications, Ralph Albus, highlighted the premium onboard experience and noted that experienced retired U.S.



Air Force pilots prioritize safety. He credited Delta’s 18 years of success in Ghana to strong partnerships and expressed gratitude to customers, the Ghana Civil Aviation Authority, and the government for their support.