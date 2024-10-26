You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 26Article 1998605

Source: reuters.com

Delta sues CrowdStrike over software update that prompted mass flight disruptions

Delta Air Lines has sued cybersecurity firm CrowdStrike over a July software update that led to a global outage, forcing Delta to cancel 7,000 flights and impacting 1.3 million passengers.

Delta claims the faulty CrowdStrike update caused severe disruptions and cost the airline over $500 million.

CrowdStrike defended itself, arguing Delta’s outdated IT infrastructure worsened the issue and pointed to limited liability.

The incident led to an investigation by the U.S. Transportation Department, and CrowdStrike’s senior VP apologized to Congress, promising to prevent future issues.

