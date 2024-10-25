Deputy Road Minister launches roadmap to reduce emissions in construction sector

Business News of Friday, 25 October 2024

Source: norvanreports.com

Deputy Minister for Roads and Highways, Dr. Prince Hamid Armah, launched Ghana’s emissions-reduction roadmap aimed at tackling environmental challenges in the construction industry.



This initiative follows the “Transforming the Built Environment through Sustainable Materials” program, begun in November 2023 with support from UN agencies.



The roadmap emphasizes using low-carbon materials to reduce emissions, enhance climate resilience, and build sustainable communities.



Highlighting the construction sector’s significant environmental impact, accounting for 37% of global emissions, the roadmap addresses the need for sustainable materials like low-carbon cement, steel, and aluminum to mitigate carbon footprints.