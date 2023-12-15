Devtraco announces the construction of its latest building

Business News of Friday, 15 December 2023

Ghana's leading multiple award-winning real estate developer, Devtraco Group, has launched its latest project, 'The Address'.



The ceremony held at the plush new office of the Devtraco Group in Accra on Thursday, December 14, 2023, saw in attendance several clients, stakeholders, industry players, and interested investors.



John Entsuah, the CEO of Devtraco Group, took pride in highlighting some of his company's exclusive features, claiming that they set a new standard for urban living and appeal to people who demand excellence.



In an interview with GhanaWeb Business at the launch of The Address, John Entsuah noted that "Roman Ridge is a very serene suburb of Accra. The Address offers a lot of features; one of its amenities is the podium which is the walking track that no developer has. We also have selected units on the family side that have individual swimming pools."



He also assured potential buyers of "highest security" at the luxury development which offers vacation units, residential, and hotel apartments.



At the event, an architectural impression was displayed for attendees to appreciate what the edifice would look like once completed.



The Address stands as the epitome of Devtraco Plus' mastery in crafting unparalleled real estate experiences.



Drawing from the success of iconic projects like The Edge at Labone, Henrietta’s Residences at Cantonments, The Niiyo at Dzorwulu, Nova at Roman Ridge, The Pelican Hotel at Cantonments, and more.



The Address is situated in the affluent Roman Ridge neighbourhood. With its three towers housing hotel, residential, and vacation apartments, each one crafted to raise the bar on luxury living, this project is set to completely redefine modern Accra living.



