Digital tax stamps will enhance tax compliance among industries – AGI

Business News of Monday, 28 October 2024

Source: GNA

AGI CEO Seth Twum-Akwaboah emphasized the benefits of digital tax stamps for improving tax compliance, citing reduced costs and ease for businesses.



At AGI’s Tema Regional AGM, he noted that the current manual stamping process is costly and labor-intensive.



Businesses, including pilot participant Guinness Ghana, reported that digital stamps significantly eased compliance.



Twum-Akwaboah praised government efforts but stressed improved implementation of AGI’s recommendations.



Joseph Asare from GRA highlighted digital stamps' role in detecting fake stamps and urged businesses to use GRA’s online portals to simplify tax payments and boost government revenue.