Digital technology is transforming the way we do business in Africa

Business News of Tuesday, 1 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

Sunil Gupta, CEO of Coca-Cola Beverages Africa, highlights how rapid digital advancements are transforming Africa’s economy and business landscape.



Coca-Cola Beverages Africa (CCBA) is expanding e-commerce capabilities through platforms like MyCCBA, WhatsApp, and Electronic Data Integration (EDI) to enhance customer experience, streamline operations, and boost productivity.



These digital tools allow customers to track orders, automate stock replenishment, and improve business insights. With 110,000 regular users across multiple African markets, CCBA is leveraging digital technology to drive growth, expand opportunities, and meet the needs of Africa’s young, digitally savvy population.



