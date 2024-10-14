You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 14Article 1993673

Source: thebftonline.com

Dominic Owusu appointed to the International Currency Affairs Board

Dominic Owusu, Director and Head of Currency Management at the Bank of Ghana Dominic Owusu, Director and Head of Currency Management at the Bank of Ghana

Dominic Owusu, Director and Head of Currency Management at the Bank of Ghana, has been appointed to the Board of the International Association of Currency Affairs (IACA).

This recognition highlights Ghana's growing influence in global currency management and enhances the country's reputation in the international currency landscape.

Formed in 2004, IACA promotes excellence in the cash cycle. Mr. Owusu will work alongside esteemed global leaders to shape international currency policies and advance best practices, bringing valuable insights into integrating advanced technologies in currency processing and management.

