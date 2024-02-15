Dr. Amin Adam promises continuity with IMF programme

Business News of Thursday, 15 February 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Mohammed Amin Adam, the newly appointed Finance Minister, has assured the International Monetary Fund (IMF) that the government will stay on course with the ongoing programme. Dr. Amin Adam took over the position from Ken Ofori-Atta in a recent ministerial reshuffle.



Dr. Amin Adam has emphasised the government's commitment to continue the strategic partnership with the IMF. He assured that the government would not deviate from the agreed-upon programme and pledged to ensure that the ongoing initiatives, including pro-poor measures and tax reliefs, would be implemented.



"It is important to note that we are under an IMF programme, and I want to assure the IMF and the business community that I will ensure that the programme remains on track. I will work to ensure that the programme does not suffer," Dr. Amin Adam stated in an interview on the Citi Breakfast Show on Citi FM.



The ongoing IMF programme with Ghana aims to address economic challenges, foster fiscal responsibility, and create a favourable environment for sustainable development. The partnership involves a set of policies and reforms designed to enhance economic stability, boost growth, and strengthen macroeconomic fundamentals.