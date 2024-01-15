Dr. Daniel Mckorley: McDan Group Chairman Crowned CISCM Man of the Year 2023

Business News of Monday, 15 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Dr. Daniel Mckorley, the Group Chairman of McDan Group of Companies, has been honored with the prestigious Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management (CISCM) Man of the Year 2023 Award. The accolade was presented in recognition of his outstanding achievements, including winning two esteemed awards at the CISCM Recognition and Dinner Night on January 13, 2024.



The McDan Group was lauded as the Best Organization for Projects and the Best Organization for International Trade by the CISCM. The recognition was based on the group's effective Project Management system, employing standard principles and practices in executing projects that address implementation challenges.



The group was acknowledged for demonstrating functional activities and positive project outcomes impacting organizational strategic objectives and the wider society. The McDan Group was praised for ethical processes, innovative practices, and a sustainable relationship approach in its projects.



In addition, the group received accolades for effectively developing goods and services locally, operating fully in Ghana, and exporting globally. Dr. Daniel Mckorley, as the driving force behind these accomplishments, was crowned as the Best Integrated Supply Chain Management Personality of the Year 2023.



A citation in his honor commended his immense contribution to the growth and development of the McDan Group and Ghana, acknowledging his commitment to CISCM's value streams in operations. The Chartered Institute of Supply Chain Management expressed confidence that Dr. Mckorley would collaborate to promote the adoption and use of integrated Supply Chain Management principles and practices for socio-economic growth.



In his acceptance speech, Dr. Daniel Mckorley expressed gratitude for the recognition, affirming that integrated supply chain management is crucial to the group's development. He pledged continued collaboration with CISCM and emphasized the importance of adopting the integrated supply chain agenda for sustained growth.