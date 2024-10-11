You are here: HomeBusiness2024 10 11Article 1992260

Source: norvanreports.com

Dr Maxwell Opoku-Afari calls for strategic investments to drive Ghana’s structural economic transformation

Dr. Maxwell Opoku-Afari, First Deputy Governor of the Bank of Ghana, emphasized the need for targeted investments to transform Ghana’s economy and escape the middle-income trap during the launch of the World Bank’s 2024 World Development Report.

He highlighted the importance of broadening the tax base, improving public spending efficiency, and fostering local talent and industries.

He advocated for better enforcement of local content laws and emphasized the role of public and private savings in supporting SMEs.

Drawing comparisons to South Korea, he called for strategic foreign investments to drive sustainable long-term growth in Ghana.

