Dry spells trigger GH¢22.2bn crop losses

Business News of Thursday, 17 October 2024

Source: thebftonline.com

The Ghana Grains Council (GGC) reported that dry spells and droughts affected 1.8 million hectares of farmland, leading to crop revenue losses of GH¢22.2 billion in 2023 and 2024.



Maize yields dropped 35%, rice by 25%, and millet and sorghum by 20%, with the Northern and Savannah Regions hardest hit. Challenges include low productivity, post-harvest losses, and environmental degradation from illegal mining.



GGC urged investments in rural infrastructure, storage, and market access, while addressing climate change and expanding farmer financing. Experts at the Ghana Grains Forum called for sustainable farming practices to strengthen food security.