DumsorIsBack: Social media users descend on Akufo-Addo, ECG over power outages

Business News of Wednesday, 10 January 2024

Source: www.ghanaweb.live

Some social media users, particularly those on X, unhappy with the unreliable power supply situation have expressed their dissatisfaction using the trending hashtag #DumsorIsBack.



The term "Dumsor" refers to the intermittent power outages that have plagued the country in the past.



Numerous users have directed their grievances towards the Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG), Ghana Grid Company Limited (Gridco), and the government, particularly President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia.



The users highlight various locations experiencing unstable power supply, with reports coming in from parts of Accra.



One Twitter user expressed disappointment, saying, "After all the hard work John Mahama put into solving this Dumsor problem, the corrupt Nana Addo Bawumia regime has taken us back. #DumsorIsBack."



Another user pointed out the economic impact of the power interruptions, noting the rise in the cost of candles from GH¢2 in 2016 to GH¢20 in 2023.



“This is stark reality! #DumsorIsBack and a box of candle has moved from ¢2 in 2016 to ¢20 in 2023. How you go fii sleep?”



A resident from Ashaiman directly addressed President Akufo-Addo and Vice President Bawumia, urging them to "bring back our light" as the community grapples with darkness.



“Dumsor It’s back oooo Dumsor is back ! These shameless hypocrites are hiding Ashaiman is dark! @NAkufoAddoand @MBawumia bring back our light. #DumsorIsBack.”



As the frustrations continue to mount, citizens report power outages lasting for extended periods, with one individual noting, "It’s 3:44 am, but my light is still not back. #DumsorIsBack."



Some users claim that media coverage on the matter has been insufficient, with one tweet noting, "Last time, the lights went out in Tamale, y’all were quiet about it. Now it's even prevalent, and all media houses are quiet about it #DumsorIsBack."





Last time, the lights went out in Tamale, y’all were quiet about it. Now it's even prevalent and all media houses are quite about it #DumsorIsBack — Mawusi⚓️???? (@Vawul3nse) January 9, 2024

Table turns I curse Bawumia & Akuffo Addo anytime the light goes off.#DumsorIsBack pic.twitter.com/Az6V8WaoWW — Sir Jay ???????????????? (@_kwekujay) January 9, 2024

No light in Kasoa too? Naa how does Nana Addo reach the switch to be playing around #DumsorIsBack — Berry ☯︎ (@fanti_boy) January 9, 2024

It's a shame if after all the high profile visits #DumsorIsBack will spoil everything https://t.co/zqnpkFp7O3 — Enoch Pecku (@Enoch_Pecku) January 9, 2024

Instead of Napo to channel his energy and sense into managing the energy sector he is rather going up and down lobbying for running mate position #DumsorIsBack — AKWESI???????? (@_AlbertAkwesi) January 9, 2024

Looking at what has been happening recently with our electricity situation, I can confidently say #DumsorIsBack — YAW EDUFUL (@yaw_eduful_) January 9, 2024

After all the hard work John Mahama put into solving this Dumsor problem,the corrupt Nana Addo Bawumia regime has taken us back.#DumsorIsBack #FAILCOOKATHON pic.twitter.com/LyaBeOZtGB — Novihoho Afaglo (@Novihoho_Afaglo) January 10, 2024

This is stark reality! #DumsorIsBack and a box of candle has moved from ¢2 in 2016 to ¢20 in 2023. How you go fii sleep? pic.twitter.com/778dvsOi2P — Mickey Mittwoch ???? (@MPKwarteng_) January 9, 2024

The IPPs at this point need this oil far more than NAPO himself. #DumsorIsBack pic.twitter.com/2laKyn81fr — QWEKU (@DDhellali) January 9, 2024

My eggs and schnapp has been used successfully#DumsorIsBack pic.twitter.com/MRnHztD7Qu — YAW EDUFUL (@yaw_eduful_) January 9, 2024

AM/SARA